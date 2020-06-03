South Korea to drop the word ‘alien’ in identity cards for foreign residents

South Korea's Justice Ministry will drop the use of the term alien on identity cards issued to foreigners after using it for the past 54 years. — Photo via Facebook/ Ministry of Justice, Korea

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Identity cards issued to foreigners residing in South Korea will no longer bear the word “alien.”

Korean daily Korea Herald reported that the country's Justice Ministry made the announcement on Monday to revise its Immigration Act, where the current term would be replaced with something more neutral.

Following suggestions by the ministry's advisory group, the ministry has decided to use terms such as “foreign national card,” “foreign residence card” or just “residence card.”

The term “alien” has existed for over 50 years since 1966 when the “alien residence permit” was first issued to foreign residents in the country.

Often used to refer to foreigners, the word has been continuously criticised for its negative connotation toward foreigners.