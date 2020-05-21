7-Eleven Thailand staff mistakes hand sanitiser for infrared thermometer, customer left in tears

The tearful moment after the 7-Eleven staff mistakenly sprayed hand sanitiser into the customer's eyes. — Screenshot courtesy of Facebook/ meedee2000

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The global Covid-19 pandemic has forced the world to implement a new normal where social distancing, hand sanitisers and temperature checks are a requirement.

Shops and convenience stores across the world have started encouraging their workers to wear protective gear like head shields and face masks apart from conducting temperature checks and providing hand sanitiser to their patrons.

Unfortunately for one particular 7-Eleven staff in Thailand, the new normal is still a thing to get used to.

In a video from the store’s close-circuit television (CCTV) camera which was shared on Facebook on May 15, a customer is seen entering the store and approaching the staff to get her temperature taken and hands sanitised.

Little did she know that she was in for a stinging surprise after the 7-Eleven staff in the video was seen juggling between the forehead thermometer and hand sanitiser, before confusing both items and spraying the sanitiser into the customer’s face.

The customer recoils and covers her eyes with her hands before the staff member is seen leading the customer to the back of the store, presumably to give aid to the unfortunate individual.

“It’s okay, the customer eyes are clean for sure,” another Facebook user jokingly commented.

The posting had garnered over 51,000 likes since it was uploaded and was shared over 64,000 times.