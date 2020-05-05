Durian King, e-Petani online store hands out daily essentials to 3,000 foreign workers, refugees during MCO

Erik Ong (right) and his team distributing packs of daily essentials to Rumah Charis in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of Erik Ong

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order (MCO) has severely impacted the underprivileged and refugee communities

Realising there was a lack of charity groups set up to address the needs of the foreign workers and the refugee community during the MCO, a local entrepreneur has stepped forward to help.

Erik Ong, who owns Durian King retail outlet in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI), Kuala Lumpur, said when the MCO started, many people reached out to him and asked for donations to help foreign workers and refugee groups.

Recognising the worthy cause, Ong said he thought it would be a good idea to use his newly-launched e-Petani online store — which connects farmers to consumers — to raise funds and help the foreign workers and refugees in these trying times.

“My team and I thought it would be brilliant to come up with a care pack worth of RM20 where our online customers can purchase and donate to the needy.

“By doing that, we managed to sustain the platform, create jobs by hiring more delivery riders and also provide essentials to underprivileged who are not protected under the government scheme.”

To date, the group has raised over RM15,000 and have distributed essential packs, comprising eight to 10 food items, to over 3,000 people in Klang Valley.

“We also have generous corporations and kind-hearted people who are donating big amounts to the cause.

“Event company Sumo Eleven Sdn Bhd recently contributed 300 care packs to feed 1,000 people,” Ong added.

With the help of Segambut Parliament Office, Ong said they managed to identify the needy communities comprising refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh, Philippine as well as some locals living in Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Segambut and Old Klang Road areas.

The team also distributed several packs to welfare homes and charitable organisations in Klang Valley.

Ong expressed his gratitude towards the donors and TTDI residents who helped out packing the essential goods for the needy.

He also hoped more people would purchase the care packs to help the underprivileged community who are in dire need of basic essentials.

Those who wish to contribute to the worthy cause may purchase a care pack on e-Petani before checking-out.

The care packs, which will be available until the end of the month can be purchased here.