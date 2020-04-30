Covid-19: UMMC and HKL applaud Tzu Chi Foundation for provisions of medical equipment

Tzu Chi volunteers handing over medical supplies to HKL director Datuk Dr Heric Corray. — Picture courtesy of Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The directors of Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) and University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) have extended their gratitude towards Tzu Chi Foundation for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tzu Chi Kuala Lumpur and Selangor volunteers have been providing continuous support to medical frontliners in the form of medical supplies, healthy lunch packs and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Last Tuesday, the volunteers delivered a total sum of 1,000 pieces of head cover and 500 pieces of protective coverall jumpsuits to UMMC.

“Tzu Chi Foundation is considered as a friend to UMMC and we are very happy to see today that all these, but not just this event, have accumulated to a way we can work together for mankind, especially for the patients,” said the Director of UMMC, Professor Dr Tunku Kamarul Zaman.

He also added that the provision from Tzu Chi is helping the hospital to be better prepared for whatever that comes next.

He had also extended his gratitude to the volunteers who had willingly contributed their time to help others and said that their contributions will benefit many people.

Medical supplies received by Professor Dr Tunku Kamarul Zaman. — Picture courtesy of Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia

The NGO has also distributed another 1,000 pieces of protective coverall jumpsuits, 1,300 pieces of three-ply medical masks, 500 pairs of Nitrile gloves and 140 pieces of N95 masks to HKL which was personally accepted by the director of the hospital, Datuk Dr Heric Corray.

“The items may be small, but I think what is important is the thought; the thought that makes us feel we are doing what is needed for our people.”

To date, Tzu Chi Foundation has provided material aids to almost 1,800 institutions throughout Malaysia which includes hospitals, clinics and also to the Royal Malaysia Police.

Tzu Chi has delivered 1,000 pieces of head cover and 500 pieces of protective coverall jumpsuits to UMMC. — Picture courtesy of Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia

The Taiwanese non-profit Buddhist organisation has also provided care assistance to more than 10,700 families in need, apart from their ongoing efforts of producing DIY face shields along with isolation gowns.

For more information on how to contribute to the Tzu Chi Covid-19 response efforts, please click here.