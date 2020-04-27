Drawing contest by Zoo Negara, KL’s China Cultural Centre seeks to heighten awareness, raise funds amid MCO

Zoo Negara is calling on all Malaysians to join the drawing contest to support the welfare of its animals. — Picture courtesy via CCCKL

PETALING JAYA, April 27 — In a bid to ensure continuous financial support to sustain itself, Zoo Negara has launched a drawing contest with Kuala Lumpur’s China Cultural Center (CCCKL).

In a statement, CCCKL director Zhang JieXin said the objective of the “We are Together” contest was to encourage kids, teenagers and adults to engage in public welfare education.

“This drawing contest allows participants to express concerns for others and the animals through drawing and supports their creativity expressed through art.”

Due to the national zoo’s temporary closure amid the movement control order, there has been a huge challenge in covering the zoo’s operating cost.

Donors can also contribute to the “Adopt and Animal” campaign where they will receive a e-certificate of adoption upon successful payment.

The "Adopt and Animal" aims to raise funds for the health, veterinary care and welfare of the wildlife in the national zoo.

Winners from each category of the poster drawing contest will receive a Zoo Negara Adoption Package, cash prize, certificate and limited edition souvenirs while the winning artworks will stand a chance to be displayed on touring exhibitions nationwide.

Open to anyone aged four and above who are residing in Malaysia, the contest started on April 17 and will last till April 30.

There are three categories for participants: Category A for participants from age four till 12, Category B for contestants age 13 to 18 and Category C which is from ages 19 and above.

For more information on this contest, surf over to https://www.chinaculturalcentre.my/en/wearetogether_drawing/.

Those who want to enquire more about the contest, please email to [email protected]