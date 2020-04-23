Angkasawan Dr Sheikh Muszaphar suits up to deliver food for Rebung restaurant during MCO (VIDEO)

Dr Sheikh Muszaphar hopes to make Ramadan a little less gloomy by delivering delicious iftar meals during the MCO. — Picture from Instagram/drsheikhmuszaphar

PETALING JAYA, April 23 — Malaysia’s first astronaut Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor Sheikh Mustapha has swapped his spacesuit for a delivery bag and a motorcycle helmet during the movement control order (MCO).

The 47-year-old is currently making the rounds as a delivery rider for his restaurant Rebung which serves up authentic Malay fare near the Perdana Botanical Garden.

Dr Sheikh Muszaphar is the co-owner of Rebung along with renowned local chef Datuk Ismail Ahmad.

He shared a photo of himself suited up with a face mask, an orange delivery bag, and a safety helmet on Instagram, where he recalled fond memories of the restaurant’s early days in 2003.

“(Rebung) started opening again last week during this MCO and I personally put my feet on the ground to deliver food.

“I remembered going to the Selayang wholesale market at 4am during those days to buy fresh seafood every day for six months during our start-up period.

“I also remembered sending lemang, rendang, and dodol in the wee hours of the morning during Hari Raya for the past two years. Those were the days,” he wrote in his caption.

In an Instagram video, the orthopaedic surgeon jokingly asked his followers to tip him well if he shows up at their door with food in hand.

Many of his followers welcomed Rebung’s decision to open its doors for delivery and takeaways as they had been pining for a taste of the restaurant’s famous dishes.