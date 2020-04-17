Herd of cows spotted ‘queueing’ outside Bank Islam in Klang (VIDEO)

Perhaps the cows were trying to seek refuge from the heat by heading towards the shoplots. — Picture from Twitter/NadiaAzlan

PETALING JAYA, April 17 — Bank Islam employees and customers got quite a shock when a herd of cows appeared outside one of its branches recently.

A video posted by @NadiaAzlan on Twitter shows the cows “queueing up” outside the bank, leading many to joke that they were there to obtain their share of the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) cash handouts.

The incident is believed to have taken place in Bukit Tinggi, Klang.

“So many people want to withdraw money today. Hope everyone is practising social distancing,” wrote @NadiaAzlan.

Social media users were highly amused by the sighting and urged bank officers to go the extra mile to make their four-legged “customers” comfortable.

“Pity these cows in the heat. Hope the bank can open the doors and give them some air-conditioning,” said @alphame_xyz.

“Maybe their owner is scared of catching Covid-19 and sent the cows to withdraw the money instead,” wrote @diysns.