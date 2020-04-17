Costa Coffee Malaysia donates RM6,000 to Mercy Malaysia, sponsors food for homeless, frontliners

Costa Coffee employees distribute food to frontliners at the Sungai Buloh Hospital. — Picture courtesy of Costa Coffee Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, April 17 — Costa Coffee Malaysia is doing its part to perk up the lives of those affected by the ongoing Movement Restricted Order (MCO).

They include relief organisations, hospital workers and the homeless.

Under master franchisee Gapurna Permai Sdn Bhd, Costa Coffee Malaysia and its employees raised a personal collection of RM6,000 for Mercy Malaysia.

The funds will enable the volunteer relief organisation to ensure communities facing difficulties in getting fresh food have access to provisions.

Costa Coffee employees distribute food to frontliners at the Sungai Buloh Hospital. — Picture courtesy of Costa Coffee Malaysia

Kechara Soup Kitchen which distributes meals to the homeless, received food sponsored by Costa Coffee Malaysia.

The team also made their way to Sungai Buloh Hospital, University Malaya Specialist Centre and University Malaya Medical Centre where food was distributed to medical teams and frontliners.

Costa Coffee said in a press statement the coffee franchise and its employees took on the initiatives to ease the predicament faced by the homeless such as access to meals during the MCO.

The coffee chain also added it would extend help wherever possible during these challenging times.

“As Malaysians, and Costa Coffee employees whose company’s mission is committed to supporting its customers, the communities and people, they pray that their efforts and contributions have provided some aid to not only the healthcare personnel, frontliners and medical teams at the hospitals but also to the communities that need food and supplies.”

The management also expressed its support, appreciation and gratitude to all employees from store and senior management levels to their board of directors for their efforts in aiding the homeless and hospitals amid the pandemic.

“Costa Coffee wishes to thank all of the frontliners and everyone involved for their invaluable efforts into fighting this pandemic,” the statement concluded.