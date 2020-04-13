Rock the house down with concerts and music on Astro’s new channel

Astro is airing over 30 concerts by music icons, global music series, popular Korean music shows, and more from April 14 to 38. — Picture courtesy of Astro

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 13 — As the country enters its third phase of movement control order, Astro customers will get to enjoy a new concert and music channel to keep them entertained.

Called Stay Home Concert, it will be aired on Astro TV and On Demand or stream on Astro GO via Channel 700 from April 14 to 28.

In a statement today, Astro said the Stay Home Concert offers customers the best of international, Korean and local concerts, made possible by our partners including Universal Music Malaysia, Warner Music Malaysia, MTV, ONE TV Asia, K-Plus, Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra and more.

Viewers can watch over 30 concerts by music icons, global music series, popular Korean music shows, documentary specials and biopics, kid’s music specials, interviews with artistes and special unplugged performances.

Noteworthy performances to catch include Coldplay Live in Sao Paolo, Ed Sheeran’s Jumpers for Goalposts: Live at Wembley Stadium, U2 360° at the Rose Bowl, Taylor Swift — Speak Now World Tour Live Concert, Spice Girls — Live at Wembley Stadium, Katy Perry — The Prismatic World Tour Live, Eminem — Live From NYC and Muse on MTV’s World Stage.

Apart from the home concert, viewers can also show their support to frontliners by sending in messages on Twitter using #TQFrontliners #AstroStayHomeConcert, where curated messages will appear on CH 700.

Those who want to help medical frontliners, can donate to the ‘Tabung Bantuan Frontliners Covid-19 Sinar Harian’. Further details are available here.