LBS Foundation gifts PJ police officers 2,000 face masks, 600 bottles of hand sanitiser

LBS Foundation dropped off the supplies yesterday to help police officers working to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia. — Pictures courtesy of LBS Foundation

PETALING JAYA, April 11 — LBS Foundation delivered much-needed protective gear yesterday to police officers who are working hard to enforce the movement control order (MCO).

The philanthropic arm of LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS) distributed 2,000 face masks and 648 bottles of hand sanitiser to frontline personnel at the Sungei Way, Petaling, Damansara Utama, and Sea Park police stations as well as traffic police in Kota Damansara.

LBS Bina Group Berhad managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San said they were moved to chip in after reading reports of police officers contracting Covid-19 on the job.

“We felt compelled to help and bring some relief to the frontliners first as they are facing the most risks in the current outbreak.

“Reports by the media stated that at least 44 police officers have tested positive for Covid-19 while more than 900 are quarantined due to close contact with positive cases, including their own families.

“LBS Foundation is aiming to help further reduce their risks of infection by supplying masks and sanitisers to the police officers,” Lim said in a press release.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador recently revealed that 44 officers have tested positive for the virus as of April 6. — Picture courtesy of LBS Foundation

Lim added that the company will continue to find ways to give back to the local community in the coming weeks now that the MCO has been extended to April 28.

On top of their latest contribution, LBS Foundation has also donated a total of RM80,000 to the state Covid-19 funds for Selangor, Pahang, and Perak since the MCO began on March 18.

In addition, the corporate social responsibility body has supplied tents, industrial fans, drinking water, and gloves to various organisations to aid frontline medical workers who are screening people for Covid-19.