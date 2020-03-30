Continued free viewing on Astro until April 14 during extended movement control order

Astro is offering extended free viewing of 22 channels until April 14. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Astro will be extending its complimentary viewing period until then to keep viewers entertained with the extension of movement control order (MCO) until April 14.

"Astro will be offering complimentary viewing of 22 channels including selected on demand shows via Astro GO until 11.59pm, Tuesday, 14 April,” announced the broadcaster in a statement.

For Astro subscribers, news channels and Cartoon Network are complimentary until 11.59pm on April 14, while NJOI Customers, viewing of KIX, Nat Geo WILD, Celestial Movies and Cartoon Network will also be complimentary for the same period.

Sports pack customers can continue to enjoy complimentary viewing to all channels excluding Astro First, Astro Best on Astro and Astro GO until April 30.

