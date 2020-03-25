No photographer, no wedding dress, no problem: Newlywed shares last minute solemnisation ceremony during MCO

Nurul Syamimi and Saufi Aqmar were officially pronounced as husband and wife March 20, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Nurul Syamimi Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — the movement control order (MCO) has led to numerous public gathering events to be cancelled or postponed, including weddings as well.

Fortunately for Nurul Syamimi Ibrahim and Saufi Aqmar Rostam, their simple ceremony to tie the knot on March 20, on the third day of the MCO.

“No photographers, no wedding dress, no dowries and we went to the Tok Kadi’s (marriage official officer) house just by wearing slippers,” Nurul said in a Facebook post, saying that it was due to bridal shops and other wedding services have closed down due to the MCO.

The couple was to have wed March 27, but changed the date due to the Covid-19 outbreak — only to hear the announcement for MCO, leaving them with no choice but to postpone it again.

The last minute change of plans made for a simple solemnisation ceremony — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Nurul Syamimi Ibrahim

On the evening of March, her husband-to-be, forwarded her a circular from Johor Islamic Religious Department (MAIJ) stating that all exchange of vows from March 21 until 31 would be called off.

“After showing the document to my dad, my dad immediately called the ‘Tok Kadi’ and asked him to officiate our solemnisation that night itself.

“My dad also called up my husband asking him to get ready and that he need not bring any of the agreed dowries except for himself for the solemnisation ceremony,” Syamimi said.

Seven people attended the event, including the bride and the groom, two witnesses, the Tok Kadi, and the bride’s guardian and her mother.

The couple were pronounced husband and wife at 11.30pm on March 20 at the Tok Kadi’s home.

Syamimi also added that they had only managed to serve their “guests” fried beehoon as a way to end the simple celebration of their marriage.