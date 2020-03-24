Covid-19: Museums and libraries across the world release free colouring pages

The colouring books, free to download as PDF pages, are suited for wannabe artists of all ages. ― Picture courtesy of New York Academy of Medicine via AFP

NEW YORK, March 24 ― With museums and galleries closing in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, cultural institutions are trying to be innovative to offer activities in line with the “social distancing” guidelines.

While 2,500 world-class museums are offering virtual tours on Google's Arts & Culture pages, the New York Academy of Medicine has invited libraries and cultural institutions to provide colouring pages based on their collections.

More than 100 organisations took part in this year's installment, among which are the New York Botanical Garden, the Smithsonian, the University of Melbourne and Washington State Library.

The colouring books, free to download as PDF pages, are suited for wannabe artists of all ages.

While the Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec are offering various botanical sketches from its collection, Europeana has dedicated its new coloring book to the history of women's rights across the European continent.

The 2020 edition of “Color Our Collections” will also give art lovers the opportunity to delve into the archive of the Getty Museum and the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles.

That coloring book is divided into the themes of beauty, longing, strength, and death, also providing links to the original artworks for inspiration.

In other art news, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced a selection of online content and social media initiatives that offer ways for audiences to access and enjoy its collection, programmes and educational resources during its lockdown.

Families can notably discover interactive maps, videos, and fun facts for children with #MetKids, while “The Artist Project” video series find 120 contemporary artists discussing a specific work or gallery.

Additional virtual options include browsing the audio guide library or the museum's extensive video vault, which houses films both made and collected by the Met beginning in the 1920s.

“As we are thinking of everyone in New York City and beyond in this exceptional time, we want to share the riches of the Museum's art and scholarship as a means for inspiration and connection. The website and social media channels have something for all ― from a virtual gallery visit, or a close look at a masterpiece alongside a renowned artist, or an engaging activity that can be enjoyed with others,” Max Hollein, Director of The Met, said in a statement. ― AFP-Relaxnews