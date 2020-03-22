New Lonely Planet guide highlights world’s coolest neighborhoods

A couple takes a selfie at Shibuya junction, which is popular among tourists, in Tokyo, Japan, March 31, 2016. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 22 — Armchair travelers take note: A new guidebook from Lonely Planet spotlights the coolest ‘secret’ neighbourhoods in cities around the world.

Experts at the travel guide eschewed the well-trodden paths in their latest book Secret City from Lonely Planet: The insider’s guide to the world’s coolest neighbourhood and sniffed out hidden, little-known enclaves in 50 cities around the world.

With many parts of the world on lockdown due to Covid-19, the only kind of travel possible right now is the virtual and wishful thinking kind.

In the meantime, Secret City offers readers new insight into cities they may think they already know.

For instance, travellers and locals alike may want to consider expanding their usual itineraries and hit up Wapping and Rotherhithe in London and explore Staten Island’s North Shore in New York City.

For each neighbourhood, experts provide recommendations on the best places for eating, drinking and shopping.

Here are some of the cities and neighborhoods profiled:

Africa & the Middle East: Woodstock, Cape Town, Kasbah & Mellah, Marrakesh; Neve Tzedek, Tel Aviv

Asia: Dadar, Mumbai, Siam, Bangkok, Changi Village, Singapore, Tai Po, Hong Kong, Tomigaya, Tokyo

Europe: Madragoa, Lisbon, Rathmines, Dublin, El Raval, Barcelona, Noord, Amsterdam, Vesterbro, Copenhagen: IX District, Copenhagen, Bethnal Green, London, Highgate, London

North America: Hawthorne, Portland, Commercial Drive, Vancouver, Ballard, Seattle, French Quarter, New Orleans, Bridgeport, Chicago

Oceania: Fitzroy, Melbourne, Surry Hills, Sydney, Thorndon, Wellington, Ponsonby, Auckland

South America & the Caribbean: Miraflores, Lima, Palermo, Buenos Aires, Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro

Secret City from Lonely Planet: The insider’s guide to the world’s coolest neighbourhood is out April 20, in the UK and May 19 in the US. — AFP-Relaxnews