Singapore SPCA to investigate viral video of a cat cruelly abused by a man (VIDEO)

The man was seen abusing the cat until it peed itself out of fear. — Screenshot from Twitter/nesruler

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — A 24-second clip video of a man holding a cat by its neck and beating it until the cat pees itself has sparked outrage among social media users.

In the video, the man can be heard telling the cat that he would hit it if it pees again while a woman recording the incident can be heard laughing in the background,

hi twitter please do your thing and retweet this, this fkin bijass woman is abusing this cat like ysterday and she don’t deserve to keep it, her bf is over there beating the cat whole she sit there laughing, wtf, 😤😡 her ig account is: kaelixir, istg she deserve a bashing pic.twitter.com/6x3hEH42H9 — nesruler (@Neseruler) March 10, 2020

The woman who found the incident amusing had posted it on her Instagram story, before it made its rounds on social media leaving many fuming over the act.

Concerned social media users sprang into action by reporting the incident to Singapore’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), which has confirmed that they have received multiple complaints regarding the video and were investigating the matter.