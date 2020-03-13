Malay Mail

Singapore SPCA to investigate viral video of a cat cruelly abused by a man (VIDEO)

Friday, 13 Mar 2020 05:08 PM MYT

BY ARIF ZIKRI

The man was seen abusing the cat until it peed itself out of fear. — Screenshot from Twitter/nesruler
KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — A 24-second clip video of a man holding a cat by its neck and beating it until the cat pees itself has sparked outrage among social media users.

In the video, the man can be heard telling the cat that he would hit it if it pees again while a woman recording the incident can be heard laughing in the background,

The woman who found the incident amusing had posted it on her Instagram story, before it made its rounds on social media leaving many fuming over the act.

Concerned social media users sprang into action by reporting the incident to Singapore’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), which has confirmed that they have received multiple complaints regarding the video and were investigating the matter. 

