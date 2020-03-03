ParGolf Travel & Lifestyle Expo 2020 postponed to September due to Covid-19 fears

The inaugural ParGolf Travel & Lifestyle Expo 2020 has been postponed to Sept 4 to 6 due to Covid 19 outbreak. — Picture courtesy of Write Track Publishing & Communications

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The inaugural ParGolf Travel & Lifestyle Expo 2020 has been postponed to September due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement, organiser Write Track Publishing & Communications (WTPC) said the event would now be held from September 4 to 6 at the Starling Mall in Damansara Uptown.

The expo, originally fixed for March 6 to 8, would see a host of golf clubs and resorts from across the region along with exhibitors from the travel and lifestyle industries coming together under one roof.

WTPC managing director Terrence Loh said the postponement would be the perfect timing for golfers and their families to plan their year-end holidays.

“We also plan to invite prominent people from across the golf industry to speak on matters of interest such as college golf in the US, junior development and club-fitting,” said Loh.

The three-day expo will feature great golfing and holiday deals as well as exciting activities and contests, along with lucky draws.

Non-golfers who are interested in taking up the game can find out more about lessons, equipment and alternatives to club memberships.

For further details, contact Write Track Publishing & Communications (03-7987 1889) / Email: [email protected].