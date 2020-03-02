Johor grandmother’s early morning routine for flight stewardess granddaughter warms hearts (VIDEO)

Ika's grandma waving at her as she heads for work. — Screengrab via Twitter/ikajunaidi

PETALING JAYA, March 2 — The loving act of an 85-year-old grandmother had Malaysian Twitter users reminiscing about their own grandmothers, after a video of her waving goodbye to her granddaughter made its rounds.

Twitter user, @_ikajunaidi, had posted a three-second heartwarming video of her grandma waving at her as she was driving away from the house to head to work at 5am.

Moga Allah panjangkan umur

nenek aku yang selalu bangkit dari tidur

pagi pagi untuk siapkan bekal

tiap kali flight duty aku 😭💕



Sampai aku nak gerak airport

pun, mesti dia keluar tunggu

depan rumah untuk lambai aku 😂🌹 pic.twitter.com/YFQf7IGTjo — eleanoire (@_ikajunaidi) February 25, 2020

Captioned, “May Allah grant my grandma good life as she never fails to prepare my meals for my flight duties,” Ika added that her grandmother would always be there to wave her off.

Ika, 25, who has been living with her grandmother near the Senai International Airport for five years, told Mstar that it is her grandma’s routine to wake up early to see her before she leaves home.

The video that was posted last Wednesday which has almost 160,000 views, almost 5,000 retweets and over 11,000 Likes got many to reminisce about their own grandmothers.

Twitter user @fawazyusof wrote, “It would be great if grandma was around. If I were to make a mistake, mum would scold me but grandma would not.”

Another Twitter user, @pujannga_jejaka said, “Last time, when abah (dad) was about to cane me, I would run to grandma, and hide under her telekung (loosely-draped one-piece hijab).

@RizalC_07 also shared on how his grandma would always make him a cup of Milo before he goes to school.

“I miss grandma’s Milo. Al-Fatihah.”