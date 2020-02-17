Video of Myvi speeding through grass to escape traffic jam in Miri goes viral on Twitter (VIDEO)

Some Twitter users joked that the driver may have been in a rush for the toilet. — Screengrab from Twitter/AkeemSharyzal

PETALING JAYA, Feb 17 — A Perodua Myvi driver has gone viral once again for all the wrong reasons.

In a video widely shared on Twitter, a driver of a silver Myvi decided to beat heavy traffic by taking the vehicle for an off-road spin and veering onto the grassy path nearby.

The seven-second long clip was retweeted by @FirrasAzaim_ and has garnered more than 14,000 retweets and 11,600 likes so far.

“Behold, the humble Myvi who lets other vehicles drive along the tar road. Be grateful,” he joked.

Tengok betapa humble nye myvi sanggup bagi kete lain lalu atas tar. Sila bersyukur https://t.co/u9lReAyABy — Firras (@FirrasAzaim_) February 14, 2020

Based on replies to the tweet, the incident is believed to have taken place in Miri, Sarawak.

Several Twitter users expressed amusement and dismay at the driver’s antics and alluded to previous bizarre incidents involving Myvi cars.

Myvi memang tak boleh behave sikit ke? Hari-hari ada je buat perangai 🤦 ♀️ — ♔ 𝖒 𝖎 𝖔 𝖒 𝖔 𝖎 ♔ (@Moi_Syazara) February 14, 2020

babi la haha. myvi semua situasi nak perform. hahahah — あべん (@easternrebels) February 14, 2020

Other users theorised that the driver could have been in a mad dash for the toilet.

husnuzon mungkin dia nak terberak — sunflower 🌻 (@rashihanimR) February 14, 2020

Apa lagi nak bincang..kalau da memang driver tu dah nak teberak sangat.. — wanOlisthiwa (@wanOlisthiwa) February 14, 2020

Previous road mishaps involving Myvis included one getting lodged on top of a road divider in Johor Baru in January while another Myvi driver took police officers on a wild goose chase earlier this month by driving in circles around a traffic light.

https://twitter.com/Tsgxy_/status/1225794738428624897?s=20