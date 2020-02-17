Malay Mail

Video of Myvi speeding through grass to escape traffic jam in Miri goes viral on Twitter (VIDEO)

Monday, 17 Feb 2020 04:43 PM MYT

BY TAN MEI ZI

Some Twitter users joked that the driver may have been in a rush for the toilet. — Screengrab from Twitter/AkeemSharyzal
PETALING JAYA, Feb 17 — A Perodua Myvi driver has gone viral once again for all the wrong reasons.

In a video widely shared on Twitter, a driver of a silver Myvi decided to beat heavy traffic by taking the vehicle for an off-road spin and veering onto the grassy path nearby.

The seven-second long clip was retweeted by @FirrasAzaim_ and has garnered more than 14,000 retweets and 11,600 likes so far.

“Behold, the humble Myvi who lets other vehicles drive along the tar road. Be grateful,” he joked.

Based on replies to the tweet, the incident is believed to have taken place in Miri, Sarawak.

Several Twitter users expressed amusement and dismay at the driver’s antics and alluded to previous bizarre incidents involving Myvi cars.

Other users theorised that the driver could have been in a mad dash for the toilet.

Previous road mishaps involving Myvis included one getting lodged on top of a road divider in Johor Baru in January while another Myvi driver took police officers on a wild goose chase earlier this month by driving in circles around a traffic light.

