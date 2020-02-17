Kind boy in Penang gives food to hungry senior citizen on wheelchair (VIDEO)

Little Fatih hands the hungry man a packet of food outside a Maybank in Nibong Tebal. — Screengrab from Facebook/Penang Kini

PETALING JAYA, Feb 17 — Sometimes, all it takes is a simple gesture to make the world a better place.

Just like Fatih, a young boy in Penang Island who noticed a hungry elderly man on his wheelchair outside a Maybank at Nibong Tebal.

“Papa, pity that uncle, he hasn’t eaten.

“Let’s give him our extra rice,” Fatih told his father, according to a Facebook post by Penang Kini.

The boy’s father then told his son to get down from the car to pass the man some food.

After handing the food to the senior citizen, Fatih ended his exchange with kissing the man’s hand in a salam gesture, typically practiced by younger Muslims when greeting their elders.

In the clip, a woman can also be seen handing the man some money.

The quick act of kindness which was documented in a 16-second video has been viewed 40,000 times since its posting on Saturday along with comments praising Fatih’s kindness.

“This should be instilled in everyone,” said Faizol Zainon.

“The best, so thoughtful even from a young age. May he grow up to be a good and successful person not just for his parents but for others,” wrote Rosnah Mohd Yatim.