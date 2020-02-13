Malaysians among most ‘civil’ internet users in latest Microsoft survey

Microsoft ranks Malaysians among the most civil online users worldwide. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — A recent Microsoft survey evaluating civility among internet users worldwide has found Malaysians among the most civil in comparison with 25 other participating countries.

The 2020 Digital Civility Index (DCI), which was released in conjunction with Safer Internet Day, saw Malaysia rank fourth place despite a small 1 per cent increase in the DCI score when compared to last year, reflective of a global decline in online civility.

According to the scoresheet, Malaysia recorded a better score (59 per cent) than the United States and closely trailed Germany by 1 per cent difference respectively.

The United Kingdom topped the list with an index figure of 52 per cent, followed by the Netherlands (56 per cent).

Top and bottom five countries ranked by Digital Civility Index. — Picture courtesy of Microsoft

South Africa was found to have the worst online civility with an 83 per cent index figure, followed by Peru (81 per cent), Colombia (80 per cent), Russia (79 per cent) and Vietnam (78 per cent).

The survey, which involved 500 teenagers and adults in Malaysia, also studied the degree of negative behaviours and online interactions, the risks faced by online users and the extent of pain it can cause to them.

Most common risks faced by Malaysian internet users when they go online. — Picture courtesy of Microsoft

The report highlighted that sexual and behavioural risks were among the highest faced by Malaysian online users with 25 per cent of respondents complaining about unwanted sexting and 24 per cent citing online harassment as an issue when interacting online.

Some 18 per cent of the respondents also cited hate speech as a risk they were exposed to, 19 per cent complained about internet trolling while 20 per cent pointed out online hoaxes and scams.

Religion was found to be the topic that drove the most incivility among internet surfers, trailed closely by politics, sexual orientation, race and physical appearance.

The respondents also listed personal reputation damages, misogyny, sexual solicitation, cyberbullying and professional reputation damages as the top five painful online risks.

Millennials are said to be at higher risk when they surf the internet. — Picture courtesy of Microsoft

It was also found that millennials are the most at-risk adult group, followed by baby boomers, Gen Z and Gen X when interacting online.

Female respondents also felt that risks are a bigger problem for them when compared to male internet users.