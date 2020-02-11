Four-year-old boy in India has severed hand reattached in rare surgery

Four-year-old Shaurya Undre had to undergo a major surgery to fix back his amputated hand. — Picture via Twitter/RushReads

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — A four-year-old Indian boy from the small village of Manjri was able to wiggle his fingers again after surgeons successfully reattached his severed hand.

Shaurya Undre accidentally chopped off his hand when he was playing with his father’s grass cutting machine.

The little boy was then rushed to hospital where surgeons meticulously reattached it at the wrist during a six-hour operation.

Noble Hospital specialist micro-vascular surgeon Dr Abhishek Ghosh used skin and vein grafts from Shaurya’s leg to successfully reattach the hand.

Metro UK quoted Dr Abhishek saying that the child had suffered an avulsion amputation of his left hand due to the accident.

“His left hand was completely avulsed with part of the bones attached to the body while the skin and muscle of the hand got detached.

“Therefore, it was very difficult to re-join the hand, including muscle, blood vessels and soft tissue, but continued,” he added.

To reattach the hand, Dr Abhishek said a tiny blood vessel was joined to the main artery of the forearm with the help of a long vein graft taken from the leg.

“The circulation of the hand started and the veins were then painstakingly joined under the microscope,” added Dr Abhishek, who also performed a complex surgery and stitched back an amputated foot of a 23-year-old accident victim last September

Shaurya has now been discharged from the hospital and will be given physiotherapy to help him recover faster.