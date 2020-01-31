Mathematics teacher takes to the river for add maths lesson

Fathi Hussein using a fresh approach in educating to attract students. — Picture from Twitter/fathihussein

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Malaysian teacher Fathi Hussein went the extra mile for an additional mathematics lesson by taking it to Sungai Congkak in Hulu Langat.

No stranger to making educational videos, Fathi had made a different approach in mind by choosing a refreshing background as his “classroom”.

“We were actually planning to go for a swim at that time, when suddenly I came across a white board inside the car.

“That’s when I got the idea to do a recording there and then with another mathematics teacher, Amir Maaruf.

“The point of the video is to show students that Additional Mathematics is not a hard subject and the laid back video, is to get them interested in learning,” Fathi told Mstar.

According to Fathi, his teaching methods evolve to keep up with students who have become accustomed to rapidly changing technology.

In search for more creative and trendy approaches to attract the students he said teachers need to keep up with current trends.

“Students nowadays are up to date with social media. Knowledge is at their fingertips and it’s just a click away.

“I am using a new element to make the students closer so I can persuade them to learn more,” he said, adding that students should be braver in making mistakes because only through mistakes can we better ourselves.

Fathi Hussein and his team, Sirpuloh will be organising a seminar on add math, biology and economy this February in Selangor, although they are planning to include Pahang, Melaka, Kelantan or Terengganu in their list.

The post so far garnered more than 250,000 views and over 9,000 retweets.