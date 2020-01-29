Bruce Lee-themed hotel to open in Sabah as part of RM1 billion development project

The hotel rooms are set to be a martial arts lovers’ dream as they will draw inspiration from Bruce Lee, one of the greatest kung fu practitioners of all time. — Picture from Instagram/brucelee

PETALING JAYA, Jan 29 — Martial arts enthusiasts, mark your calendars because a Bruce Lee-themed hotel will be opening in Sabah come 2021.

Located in Penampang, the 4.5 star Echarm Plus Hotel will be the first of its kind in the world and boast 559 rooms and suites with decorations inspired by the Enter the Dragon actor, The Star reported.

Zen-themed, co-living serviced suites, known as Zeni Suites, will also be available to guests at the new establishment.

Bruce Lee fans can also grab a cuppa at the hotel’s aptly named coffee lounge “The Dragon” before enjoying various amenities such as an indoor theme park, banquet halls, an infinity pool, and the tallest rooftop bar in Sabah and Sarawak.

The hotel is part of a RM1 billion development project by Thema City which also includes D’60s, a 1960s-themed street mall that’s set to thrill foodies with Kota Kinabalu’s largest food street.

Earlier this month, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking officiated the project which is set to be completed in three phases, with the first stage slated for completion in 2021 and the final stage in 2023.

Bruce Lee was a pop culture icon best known for his work in martial arts movies both in Asia and Hollywood.

He starred in several notable martial arts films in the 1970s, including Game of Death, Way of the Dragon, and Fist of Fury.