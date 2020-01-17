Usher in Year of the Rat in style with these Chinese New Year special editions

Kate Spade teams up with Tom & Jerry for the brand’s Lunar New Year collection. — Picture from Kate Spade

PETALING JAYA, Jan 17 — With just about a week before we bid farewell to the Year of the Pig to usher in the Year of the Rat, brands here and around the globe have launched limited edition offerings to mark the occasion.

From luxury fashion labels — check out Kate Spade’s playful Tom & Jerry tote — and homegrown labels to home decoration and gifting ideas, here’s a roundup of Chinese New Year items that will earn you prosperity points.

Especially if you are thinking of squeezing in some last minute shopping. PMC x Tiger 88 Double The Huat Sukajan Jacket Navy, RM388. — Picture from Pestle & Mortar

Pestle & Mortar

Homegrown apparel brand Pestle & Mortar hits the mark with a Chinese New Year capsule collection that celebrates Tiger Beer turning 88. The auspicious collection is not only stylish but the vintage vibe is getting all the right attention from the brand’s followers. Gucci x Disney silk shirt, price unavailable. — Picture from Gucci

Gucci

Arguably the most iconic mouse, Mickey Mouse, front Gucci’s Chinese New Year campaign. The collaboration with Disney includes sneakers, bucket hats, handbags, jackets and scarves to bring out the kid in you. H&M Minnie Mouse sweater, price unavailable. — Picture from H&M

H&M

The Swedish fast fashion retailer first launched its Chinese New Year collection in 2014, only available in selected countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and China. On top of the requisite red, Minnie Mouse makes an appearance on several sweatshirts in the collection. Khoon Hooi Qi Pao collection 2020, RM490. — Picture courtesy of Khoon Hooi

Khoon Hooi

Add a twist to your usual qipao with a Mandarin collar top paired with airy culottes that will keep you comfortable yet stylish like this gorgeous Khoon Hooi ensemble. Pandora rat charm bracelet, price unavailable. — Picture from Pandora

Pandora

Celebrate the Year of the Metal Rat with a cute charm from Pandora which the brand promises to bring its wearer good luck and fortune. Starbucks® Zodiac Rat Mug, RM88. — Picture courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks

The popular coffee chain is celebrating the Year of the Rat with exclusive merchandise that come in the form of cute rat-inspired designs, like this 3D new bone China rat mug (RM88) that will delight any caffeine lover or those born under the Rat sign. Ikea red lanterns, RM8.90 each. — Picture from Ikea Malaysia

Ikea

From place mats and chopsticks to lanterns and window decorations (RM6.90) in tasteful shades of deep red, Ikea also has included food items like mandarin oranges (RM26.80) and barbecued chicken dried meat (RM48.80) as part of its Lunar New Year offerings. Louis Vuitton Boite Rat, price unavailable. — Picture courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton

French luxury house Louis Vuitton rings in the Lunar New Year with its seasonal Sweet Rat collection that includes items such as this adorable Rat porcelain box that can be used as a jewellery box or a centerpiece on your dining table. Newby Year of the Rat Caddy, S$48 (RM145). — Picture from Newby

Newby

Commemorate the Year of the Rat with a special limited edition festive blend, a rich Assam tea blend with fine pieces of almond that will surely impress guests. It also comes in a bold red and elegant tin caddy making it a great gift for any CNY hamper or a personal keepsake. Amazin’ Graze Lunar New Year Variety Nuts Box, RM80. — Picture from Amazin’ Graze

Amazin’ Graze

Packed in a beautiful carry box, Malaysian healthy snack company Amazin’ Graze has rolled out a Lunar New Year Variety Nuts Box so you can indulge in eight flavoured nut mixes without the guilt.