Four UK men’s letter to play with neighbour’s dog warms internet users’ hearts

Adorable black Labrador sends a cute letter to her neighbours who wanted to become friends with her. ― Picture via Instagram/stevieticks and Twitter/Jack_McCrossan

KUALA LUMPUR, December 19 – Four roommates from Bristol, England were a little bummed when they found out their new landlord wouldn’t allow them to keep pets at home.

So, when they spotted an adorable black Labrador and German shepherd mix watching them from a neighbour’s window, they knew they had to become buddies with her.

Jack McCrossan and his three other roommates quickly penned a letter to the dog’s owner, Sarah Tolman, explaining their predicament along with an offer to let them take the dog for a walk.

The letter, which was posted on Twitter by McCrossan stated that all four of them grew up with animals and felt adult life is a struggle without one.

Been saying we’d love a dog about the house but our landlord doesn’t allow pets, so my housemate posted a letter to our neighbours asking if we could walk their dog every once and a while and the response was better than we could have ever hoped for pic.twitter.com/dcMOfPk5UH — Jack McCrossan (@Jack_McCrossan) December 10, 2019

“The other day we noticed a four-legged friend looking at us out the window when we arrived home from work.

“If you ever need someone to walk him/her, we will gladly do so.

“If you ever get bored (we know you never will, but we can dream) we are more than happy to look after him/her,” reads the letter.

The roommates then signed the note as “the boys from 23” and left it in the neighbour’s mailbox.

In an unexpected response, they got a cute letter from the dog herself called Stevie Ticks.

The envelope even had the dog’s paw print on the front.

“What a treat it was to receive your letter,” write two-year-old Stevie Ticks as dictated by her owner Tolman.

“I love meeting new people and it would be great if we can be friends.

“I must warn you that the price of my friendship is five ball throws a day and belly scritches whenever I demand them,” the letter reads.

Both letters were posted on Twitter by McCrossan last week and has been retweeted over 112,000 times.

It has also garnered over half-a-million likes and thousands of heart-warming comments.

To their delight, the boys were invited over to Toman’s house for a playdate with the friendly pup earlier this week and photo of their first encounter was posted on Stevie’s Instagram.

In her Instagram post, Stevie also made it clear that she plans to hang out more often with her new neighbours provided they continue giving her belly rubs.