Shah Alam mall brings spirit of a Thai-inspired Suk San Christmas to Malaysians

Central i-City Shopping Centre is shaking things up this year with a Thai-inspired Christmas celebration. — Picture courtesy of Central i-City.

PETALING JAYA, Dec 6 — Christmas is in the air.

Santa Claus, presents, bells and ornaments — it’s the most wonderful time of the year when we revel in the ho-ho-holidays and embrace the spirit of Christmas!

In almost every shopping mall, it’s safe to say that there will be plenty of Christmas carols and songs for the season playing as you walk about, with Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas undoubtedly a choice of many.

Instead of following the typical Western traditions of having an old-fashioned “White Christmas”, why not go for something a little more regional and have a Suk San Christmas?

Central i-City Shopping Centre in Shah Alam, is doing exactly that by taking a slightly different spin on Christmas this year with a Thai-inspired celebration instead — yes, it’s going to be Spec-THAI-cular!

Keeping true to its Thai roots, the mall — jointly opened with Thailand’s largest retail property development company, Central Pattana Company Limited (CPN) — will be introducing the “Suk San Christmas celebration” as part of its merry festivities.

Officially launched earlier this year, Central i-City Shopping Centre hopes to expose Malaysians to a Thai experience like no other this holiday season. — Picture courtesy of Central i-City.

Suk San Christmas, which translates to “Merry Christmas”, aims to educate and expose the Malaysian public to understand what a Thai-inspired Christmas is, giving locals a taste of their unique cultural experience.

The mall itself oozes the spirit of Thailand as it embraces diversity by incorporating the “best of Thailand” into many of its services and features like its design, hospitality services and retailing experiences — now also with Thai-inspired Christmas decorations (until December 29).

Apart from the Thai-inspired ornamental decorations, there are also a bunch of fun-filled activities in store, all infused with Thai elements as well, like Christmas-themed workshops, performances and traditional Thai Christmas carolling.

Everyone can be one of Santa’s little helpers at the Christmas workshops where you can make your own magic Christmas cards, 3D-printed ornaments, fairy wings and even a snowman! Click here to see the workshop schedule.

From creating your very own Christmas ornaments with a 3D printer to meeting Santa and Santarina Claus, there’s just so much to enjoy at the mall this holiday season. — Picture courtesy of Central i-City.

Visitors can also sing along and take part in the age-old Christmas tradition of carolling, as the mall will also be host to an acapella troupe, three-piece band and a team of festive carollers, reminding us that Christmas time is here.

You’ll also have a chance to meet Santa Claus and Santarina throughout the month of December in the shopping centre — just make sure you’re not on the naughty list before you meet them!

Christmas is never complete without snow! Experience and touch snow here in Central i-City daily at 12pm, 4pm and 8pm.

Experience a white Christmas when it snows at the mall. — Picture courtesy of Central i-City.

If those exciting and interactive activities aren’t enough to entice you, Central i-City has also got into the holiday spirit by putting in place a number of attractive redemptions when you do all your last-minute Christmas shopping.

From now until December 31, shoppers can redeem a limited edition Thai-styled porcelain set and a Christmas fleece blanket with a minimum spend of RM700 in a maximum of three combined receipts (RM600 for Citi cardmembers).

If you spend RM400 in a maximum of three combined receipts (RM300 for Citi cardmembers), you still get to redeem the comfy Christmas fleece blanket for free.

Shoppers stand a chance to win cool prizes by using the Touch ‘n Go e-Wallet, s. — Picture courtesy of Central i-City.

For those lucky shoppers who have already downloaded the Touch ‘n Go (TNG) e-Wallet, you stand a chance to win an exclusive TNG Christmas gift by playing a game on the ground floor concourse area when you spend any given amount with TNG e-Wallet at any three stores in the mall.

Christmas shopping with redemptions and a show, it really is the most wonderful time of the year!

So make your way down to Central i-City Shopping Centre this holiday season to have a jolly Suk San Christmas, as you’ll not only get to enjoy the many workshops and performances on display but also get a number of cool and unique prizes when you join their photo contest online by snapping a creative #OOTD at the mall.

For more information about Central i-City’s Suk San Christmas workshops and performance schedules, photo contest and redemptions available you can visit their social media pages (@CentraliCity) or surf over to https://central-icity.com.my/.