Kim Jones to team up with Shawn Stussy for his next Dior Homme collection

Kim Jones confirms his future collaboration with Shawn Stussy for Dior Homme. — Picture from Instagram/Kim Jones via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Dec 2 — Shawn Stussy, the founder of the Stussy clothing and accessories brand, is about to make a major fashion comeback with a collaboration with Kim Jones, the creative director of Dior Homme, reports Women’s Wear Daily (WWD). The streetwear pioneer will deliver his interpretation of the archives of the luxury house for the 2020 pre-fall season.

Having called on the services of such world-renowned artists as Kaws, Raymond Pettibon, and Daniel Arsham for his Dior Homme collections, Kim Jones appears to be branching out in a new direction with this latest collaboration for the luxury house’s 2020 pre-fall collection.

However, for Kim Jones the partnership with Stussy, who has come back from retirement, is not that surprising. The Dior Homme creative director takes the view that it is an honour to work with him, because Shawn Stussy is most definitely “an artist.”

But who exactly is Shawn Stussy? For those of you who are too young to know, he is renowned as the streetwear pioneer who founded the Stussy brand in the early 1980s. Within a few years, Stussy collections were eagerly awaited around the world, but it was the distinctive style of the brand’s logo, which was developed when Shawn Stussy signed custom-built surfboards with a marker, that stood out as a major innovation of the time.

Given this heritage, it could be that calligraphy will play an important role in the new Dior Homme collection, which will be presented on December 3 in Miami, just two days before the launch of this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach. The runway show will be held in the grounds of the brand new Rubell Museum, which is set to be inaugurated on December 4.

Confirmed on social networks by Kim Jones himself, the collaboration has already been hailed by major names in fashion, notably by Virgil Abloh who posted a message entirely composed of delighted emojis, and Marc Jacobs who declared “Wow. I can’t wait to see that!” — AFP-Relaxnews