The hottest beauty collaborations of 2019

Fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld had partnered with L'Oréal Paris on a makeup collection before his death. ― Picture courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld x L'Oréal Paris via AFP

NEW YORK, Nov 30 ― As a stellar year of beauty collaborations draws to a close, we look back on the star-studded collections that made the headlines in 2019.

Adwoa Aboah x Revlon

Supermodel and activist Adwoa Aboah teamed up with Revlon in February, in aid of girls' mental health awareness. The fashion star's “Gurls Talk” platform and the beauty giant launched three self-care “Revlon X Gurls Talk” limited-edition makeup kits titled “Love Yourself,” “Celebrate Yourself” and “Every Feeling.” The launch was accompanied by a series of short films featuring Aboah testing out the products and talking about the power of cosmetics.

Baddie Winkle x INC.redible Cosmetics

Baddie Winkle showed the youngsters how it was done in May, when she was snapped up by INC.redible Cosmetics to create a capsule beauty collection. The then-90-year-old internet personality's series included a retro “Rollin' It Back Rainbow Rollerball Lip Gloss,” a “Double Perks Rainbow Sheet Boob Mask” and a “Baddie's Got the Gold Rainbow Highlighter.”

KKW Beauty X Winnie Harlow

Kim Kardashian West harnessed some supermodel power of her own when she recruited Winnie Harlow for a creative collaboration with her KKW Beauty brand. The famous duo rolled out their “KKW X Winnie” collection in September, with Kardashian West calling the Canadian fashion star “the definition of a true beauty.” Their collection included a 12-pan eyeshadow palette, a highlighter duo and three lip glosses.

Kylie Cosmetics X Balmain

Another major 2019 beauty collaboration also came from the Kardashian / Jenner household: makeup mogul Kylie Jenner hit the headlines when her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics partnered with the luxury fashion house of Balmain on a makeup series that launched during Paris Fashion Week in September. The series, which centered on pinks, purples and icy baby blue hues, was reportedly initially inspired by a pale pink Balmain jumpsuit that Jenner wore to the 61st annual Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Karl Lagerfeld x L'Oréal Paris

Fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in February, had partnered with L'Oréal Paris on a makeup collection before his death. In September, the limited-edition “Karl Lagerfeld x L'Oréal Paris” collaboration was unveiled, mixing feminine hues with Lagerfeld's signature rock'n'roll aesthetic. ― AFP-Relaxnews