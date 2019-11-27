Matthew McConaughey designs cabin in Australia that you can stay in (VIDEO)

‘The Reserve’ by Wild Turkey x Unyoked. Located in Central Coast Hinterland, New South Wales, the aim of the project is to ‘get more Aussies out into the wild.’ ― Picture courtesy of Unyoked via AFP

SYDNEY, Nov 27 ― Actor Matthew McConaughey has co-designed an eco-chalet that will be available for rent in the Australian wilderness.

Called “The Reserve,” the cabin is a collaborative project between Kentucky bourbon whiskey brand Wild Turkey, for which McConaughey is the creative director, and Unyoked, which specialises in off-grid, wilderness retreats across Australia.

Located in Central Coast Hinterland, New South Wales, the aim of the project is to “get more Aussies out into the wild.”

The mobile cabin is powered by solar energy and comes equipped with a gas stove, bar fridge and outdoor fire pit. It sleeps two and rates start at A$293 (about RM830) a night with a minimum two-night stay. Bookings will be available starting in December

Proceeds will go towards the Foundation for National Parks and Wildlife, a parks and conservation group in Australia. ― AFP-Relaxnews