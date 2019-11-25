Keeping vernacular languages alive: RM2.6m in scholarships awarded by YCF to budding teachers

Scholars from the Yu Cai Foundation’s Teacher Training Programme at their convocation ceremony on November 20. — Picture courtesy of Yu Cai Foundation

PETALING JAYA, Nov 25 — Yu Cai Foundation (YCF) reached a milestone when fifteen scholars from their Teacher Training Programme graduated from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) recently.

The scholars, who joined the programme in 2015, had been pursuing Bachelor of Education (Tamil) and Bachelor of Education (Chinese) degrees.

They are set to take on the mission of upholding a multilingual society in Malaysia once they start their careers as educators.

Since 2015, Yu Cai Foundation (YCF) has awarded scholarships worth 2.6 million in total to 74 students studying Chinese and Tamil in a bid to keep vernacular languages alive in Malaysia.

A representative from the 2015 batch of students Tan Ai Ling thanked YCF for lifting a worrisome weight off her family’s shoulders.

“On behalf of all YCF scholars, I would like to thank YCF for providing scholarships to sponsor our studies at UPSI.

“This move has fulfilled our dreams to be vernacular language teachers, and it also eased off quite a fair bit of financial burden of our parents while we get to focus on our studies.

“From now on, we look forward to achieving the vision of YCF, to nurture talent for the country,” she said in a press release.

YCF general manager Tiong Ting Ming added that YCF is proud of its scholars and that they look forward to nurturing a new generation of talents in the years to come.

All surpluses from Big Sweep have been channeled to YCF since 2015, allowing the foundation to lend a helping hand to Malaysian students of all races to achieve their ambitions.