Dior names Joanna Czech ambassador for skincare brand

Joanna Czech will notably collaborate with Dior on editorial and digital projects. — Picture courtesy of Joanna Czech/Instagram 2019 via AFP

PARIS, Nov 20 — Dior Skincare is preparing to welcome a major name from the beauty world, esthetician Joanna Czech, into its ranks, reports Women's Wear Daily (WWD). A passionate professional, Czech, who began her career in Poland before moving to the United States, has been appointed as Dior's new skincare ambassador.

Although Joanna Czech defines herself on her Instagram account as an esthetician, she is mainly known as a “facialist.” A little-used term in Dior's homeland France, but one that is very common in the US and which designates an expert in facial skincare, whether it be with traditional methods or the very latest technology.

According to specialist website WWD, Joanna Czech will work hand-in-hand with Dior on editorial and digital projects, which will put her skincare expertise and know-how to good use for the luxury brand.

A blemish-free face specialist, the facialist is known for combining traditional treatments with innovative techniques like cryotherapy, and also for her work with numerous celebrities including Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Uma Thurman, Kate Winslet, and Cate Blanchett, to name but a few. — AFP-Relaxnews