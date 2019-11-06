Loving Malaysian wife rides wheelchair to experience disabled hubby’s Paralympic training (VIDEO)

Wife of Paralympic tennis player Muhammad Firdaus Ibrahim tries riding a wheelchair up the hill to get a feel of her hubby’s training. — Picture via Twitter/zafidos

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — You won’t know what it feels like until you have experienced it.

So, this is what probably drove the loving wife of Perak-born Paralympic tennis player Muhamad Firdaus Ibrahim to get into a wheelchair and take it for a spin.

In a video posted by Muhamad Firdaus on Twitter, Siti Fatimah Mohd Nor is seen putting a lot of effort to push the wheels forward by firmly keeping hold of the rims and moving them in a forward direction at Duta International Tennis Academy in Kuala Lumpur.

Bawak wife pergi ikut training harini.



Aku ckp kt dia bukit ni la aku naik hari-hari.



Pastu dia ckp dia nk cuba naik ,



there you go pic.twitter.com/SRLwcSmWTQ — Firdaus Ibrahim (@zafidos) November 3, 2019

As Siti Fatimah was struggling to push herself up the hill, she also praised her husband’s arm strength.

Along with the 31-second video, Muhamad Firdaus said in the caption that his wife opted to give it a shot when she was present at his training.

“Took my wife to the training today and told her that I ride up the hill every day.

“So she told me that she wanted to give it a try,” he wrote.

The video, which has been re-tweeted over 4,300 times, has received many heart-warming comments.

Many users praised Muhamad Firdaus for his effort on a daily basis while others lauded Siti Fatimah’s way of demonstrating her husband’s courage.

Some users also wished the couple good health and Allah’s blessings.

The couple tied the knot in August after two years of dating.