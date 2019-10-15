Meet Shah Alam: When your name is the same as where you work (VIDEO)

Shah Alam explained that his name is common amongst Muslim men in Bangladesh. — Screengrab from Twitter/azrulimanfaiss

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — What are the odds that you’ll end up living and working in a place that shares a name with you?

Just ask Shah Alam, a petrol station attendant who tends to his duties at, you guessed it, Shah Alam!

Twitter user @azrulimanfaiss posted a funny clip of his encounter with the good-natured worker, who humoured questions with a smile as he cleaned the windscreen.

What are the odds of this happening 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pN4V1V1crH — Asznee (@azrulimanfaiss) October 10, 2019

The two shared a light moment while Shah Alam explained how he got his name.

“In Bangladesh, many people have this name.

“Where I’m from, it’s a common name for Muslims,” he said in the video.

The clip has amassed more than 140,000 views and has been retweeted more than 9,500 times so far.

Twitter users had a good giggle over the unexpected discovery and praised Shah Alam for his good manners and Malay language skills.

Meanwhile, another Malaysian also shared his experience of coming across a person who shares the same name as the Selangor city.

Bagusnya dia ni. Sopan je jawab. Tak lokek senyum, tak kekok berbahasa Malaysia. Tak kekwat. Haha



Inb4 ada orang namakan anak dia ikut nama tempat kat map dlm PUBG. 😆 — ☘️antara🍀 (@MerchantofMilan) October 11, 2019

Pandai cakap Bahasa Melayu — Muhammad Fahmi ibnu Roslan ibnu Ibrahim (@fahmi_abicik) October 11, 2019