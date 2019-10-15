Malay Mail

Meet Shah Alam: When your name is the same as where you work (VIDEO)

Tuesday, 15 Oct 2019 02:02 PM MYT

BY TAN MEI ZI

Shah Alam explained that his name is common amongst Muslim men in Bangladesh. — Screengrab from Twitter/azrulimanfaiss
PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — What are the odds that you’ll end up living and working in a place that shares a name with you?

Just ask Shah Alam, a petrol station attendant who tends to his duties at, you guessed it, Shah Alam!

Twitter user @azrulimanfaiss posted a funny clip of his encounter with the good-natured worker, who humoured questions with a smile as he cleaned the windscreen.

 

The two shared a light moment while Shah Alam explained how he got his name.

 

“In Bangladesh, many people have this name.

“Where I’m from, it’s a common name for Muslims,” he said in the video.

The clip has amassed more than 140,000 views and has been retweeted more than 9,500 times so far.

Twitter users had a good giggle over the unexpected discovery and praised Shah Alam for his good manners and Malay language skills.

Meanwhile, another Malaysian also shared his experience of coming across a person who shares the same name as the Selangor city.

 

