Meet Shah Alam: When your name is the same as where you work (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — What are the odds that you’ll end up living and working in a place that shares a name with you?
Just ask Shah Alam, a petrol station attendant who tends to his duties at, you guessed it, Shah Alam!
Twitter user @azrulimanfaiss posted a funny clip of his encounter with the good-natured worker, who humoured questions with a smile as he cleaned the windscreen.
What are the odds of this happening 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pN4V1V1crH— Asznee (@azrulimanfaiss) October 10, 2019
The two shared a light moment while Shah Alam explained how he got his name.
“In Bangladesh, many people have this name.
“Where I’m from, it’s a common name for Muslims,” he said in the video.
The clip has amassed more than 140,000 views and has been retweeted more than 9,500 times so far.
Twitter users had a good giggle over the unexpected discovery and praised Shah Alam for his good manners and Malay language skills.
Meanwhile, another Malaysian also shared his experience of coming across a person who shares the same name as the Selangor city.
Bagusnya dia ni. Sopan je jawab. Tak lokek senyum, tak kekok berbahasa Malaysia. Tak kekwat. Haha— ☘️antara🍀 (@MerchantofMilan) October 11, 2019
Inb4 ada orang namakan anak dia ikut nama tempat kat map dlm PUBG. 😆
Pandai cakap Bahasa Melayu— Muhammad Fahmi ibnu Roslan ibnu Ibrahim (@fahmi_abicik) October 11, 2019
Eh ramainya orang Bangladesh ni Nama Shah Alam. Tengok ni , pic.twitter.com/nQxHu4hOim— Merish Toor (@MerishT) October 11, 2019