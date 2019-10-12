Thomas Sabo reveals new Xmas campaign starring Rita Ora

Rita Ora presents Thomas Sabo's 'Magic Stars' collection. — Picture courtesy of Thomas Sabo

NEW YORK, Oct 12 — The Thomas Sabo brand of jewelry and watches is presenting its gift ideas for the holiday season in a new campaign starring Rita Ora, its brand ambassador since May. The images reveal the house’s pieces evoking constellations of stars.

“Magic Stars.” Thomas Sabo has made these celestial bodies the symbol of its new collection dedicated to the year-end holidays. By turns magic, mysterious, symbolic, and festive, stars become lucky charms as they appear, along with the moon, on handmade sterling silver pieces encrusted with cubic zirconium.

British singer Rita Ora, Thomas Sabo’s global ambassador, lends her persona to this new collection. The brand has released two glamorous first images illustrating her magnetism as she wears starry pieces from the new collection.

The Magic Stars pieces take shape as necklaces of one or several chains, stud or drop earrings, bracelets, and rings. A selection of watches, in which the seconds hand is tipped by a tiny star, round out the ethereal collection to be found in Thomas Sabo shops, jewelry boutiques, and online at www.thomassabo.com. — AFP-Relaxnews