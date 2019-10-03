Black Honda caught on camera trying to avoid paying parking fee at Mid Valley (VIDEO)

The motorist who avoided paying parking charges was labelled ‘cheap’ by social media users. — Picture via Facebook

PETALING JAYA, Oct 3 — Some people are shameless enough to do whatever it takes for freebies — including not paying for parking.

A motorist was caught escaping a mall’s parking charges by closely following a vehicle in front to pass a boom barrier.

The disgraceful act was captured on the rear camera of the car the driver was tailgating, believed to have taken place at Mid Valley.

The 25-second clip has been making its rounds on social media after it was shared on We Are Malaysians Facebook page where a black Honda with its vehicle registration number clearly seen,closely followed a car that was exiting the mall.

As the vehicle ahead of the black Honda moved past the barrier, the driver of the black Honda managed to dash through as well before the barrier came down.

The post invited a barrage of comments from Malaysians who mostly criticised the Honda driver for being “cheap”.

The comments ranged from calling the driver a seasoned carpark fee avoider to theories that the vehicle was stolen. — Picture via Facebook

Some Facebook users cheekily thanked the admin for the free parking tip while others claimed it was not driver’s first attempt at scoring free parking after observing the car’s front grill condition.

There was also a theory suggesting that the car was being stolen from the mall’s car park.

“Stolen car from shopping mall tactics,” wrote @Kh Albert.

“Not about saving money for parking, maybe it’s a stolen car because they don’t have the ticket,” said @Kenji Lai.

The video has been viewed over 11,000 at the time of writing.