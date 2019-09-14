Hilary Clinton visits Venice Biennale exhibition dedicated to her 'secret' emails

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the 45th edition of the annual ‘The European House Ambrosetti’ forum on economy on September 7, 2019 at Villa D’Este in Cernobbio, near Como, northern Italy. — AFP Pic

VENICE, September 14 — The former presidential candidate visited the exhibition HILLARY: The Hillary Clinton Emails by American artist Kenneth Goldsmith, which is currently on view at the Venice Biennale.

On September 12, Hillary Clinton posted a photo of her visit on Twitter, adding the humorous caption, “Found my emails at the Venice Biennale. Someone alert the House GOP.”

Found my emails at the Venice Biennale. Someone alert the House GOP. pic.twitter.com/eeXaKhy9Dz — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2019

The former Secretary of State stayed an hour at the exhibition, paging through and reading some of the 62,000 emails that Goldsmith printed for the HILLARY: The Hillary Clinton Emails.

Hillary Clinton spent an hour yesterday reading her emails at my exhibition of all 62,000 pages of them in Venice. She is pictured here at a replica of the Oval Office Resolute Desk, stacked with her emails. pic.twitter.com/V8T27klycr — Kenneth Goldsmith (@kg_ubu) September 11, 2019

The exhibition, which opened on May 9, notably mimics the interior of the White House’s Oval Office, with a stack of the infamous emails on top of a replica Resolute Desk.

After her visit, Hillary Clinton told Italian media that the email episode that agitated the 2016 US presidential election was one of the “strangest” and most “absurd” events in American political history.

“Anyone can go in and look at them. There’s nothing there. There’s nothing wrong. There’s nothing that should have been so controversial,” she said, as quoted by the New York Times.

Prior to the opening of HILLARY: The Hillary Clinton Emails, Goldsmith called the emails “the most important political documents of our times.”

“They have been discussed at every level of public opinion but almost no one has read them. Hidden in full view, all the e-mails were available online but nevertheless they have become a sort of ghost. HILLARY is their first public appearance,” he added.

According to promotional material for the exhibition, the artist printed all the 62,000 pages of emails, “which, according to WikiLeaks, were sent from the domain clintonemail.com between 2009 and 2013.”

HILLARY: The Hillary Clinton Emails will be on view until November 24 in the Despar Teatro Italia in Venice, as part of the 58th Biennale of Visual Arts. — AFP-Relaxnews