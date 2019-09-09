ICAAM Annual Dinner will feature talks by five renowned business leaders

The ICAAM Annual Dinner 2019 will feature a series of sharing sessions featuring five renowned business leaders.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The Imperial College Alumni Association Malaysia (ICAAM) Annual Dinner 2019 will be a night of great insight, meaningful conversations and fun.

The event will be full of entertainment with alumni and friends reuniting with each other and will feature a series of sharing sessions featuring five renowned business leaders to share their stories and perspectives on local start-up and technology ecosystem in Malaysia.

Dash Dhakshinamoorthy, the founder of StartupMalaysia, is a fire starter behind various initiatives and programmes in the start-up scene of Malaysia.

Dash was responsible for pioneering the Silicon Valley Comes to Malaysia (SVC2M) programme in 2011 and the Global Startup Youth (GSY) programme in 2013, both brainchildren of his which not only brought global players to Malaysia’s start-up scene, but also ignited interest in entrepreneurship amongst the youth.

Also joining the helm is MDEC Chief Strategy Officer Datuk Fadzli Shah Annuar, who has had a diverse yet impressive career, spanning across different fields from early-stage start-ups and infrastructure investment to management consulting.

With two successful venture exits in Europe from 2005 to 2009, he has been an active proponent of localising proven business models into an Asean context. His dedication is proven from his track record businesses that help entrepreneurs capitalise on growth opportunities in the region.

Sivapalan Vivekarajah will also be speaking at the event about Proficeo Ventures Sdn Bhd, an angel investment company which has invested in more than 15 start-ups.

Siva is also the Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist of Proficeo Consultants, an Entrepreneur Coaching that has coached more than 2,000 entrepreneurs in Malaysia over the last 10 years

including the highly successful Coach & Grow Programme and the eUsahawan Level Up Programme for micro Entrepreneurs.

Renuka Sena, another Co-Founder of Proficeo Consultant, will share with the audience her experience in design architecture, methodology and overall programme monitoring of all Proficeo programmes.

In her book Startups to Scaleups — Spurring the Next Generation of Asian Tech Tigers, Renuka documented Proficeo’s journey and the stories of selected graduates from Proficeo’s Coach and Grow Programme.

Last but not least, Xelia Tong will be sharing her experience as the Vice President of Investment in Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd, an organisation that provides early stage funding and investments from Pre-Seed to Series A for potential and high-calibre technology start-ups.

In addition to managing an ever-increasing number of angel investors, Tong provides passionate and outstanding start-up entrepreneurs a launchpad to build and commercialise their products or services through funding.

Catch the annual dinner and speaker sharing sessions from 5.30pm on September 21 at the Snug Restaurant, Hotel Stripes Kuala Lumpur.

For more details and ticketing information, head on over to the event’s official Facebook page.