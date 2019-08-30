Tommy Hilfiger offers a sneak peek at Zendaya’s new fashion designs (VIDEO)

Tommy Hilfiger on Instagram 2019. — Picture via Instagram / tommyhilfiger

NEW YORK, Aug 30 — Power dressing with a Seventies twist just got a lot hotter, thanks to Zendaya.

The actress’s second fashion collection with the US label Tommy Hilfiger is set to launch this September, and the brand has taken to Instagram to offer fans a hint of what to expect.

Zendaya is pictured modelling a series of bold pieces in sumptuous berry hues, including a statement checked coat, a snug turtleneck and a preppy V-neck sweater.

High-waisted, dark denim jeans add to the retro vibe of the look. “Discover a new take on Power Dressing,” the brand teases.

The Fall 2019 capsule, which marks the second edition of the Tommy X Zendaya line, appears to pick up where the debut series left off.

Zendaya also drew inspiration from the Seventies for the collaboration’s first collection, which launched back in March, capturing a luxurious, slightly bohemian aesthetic.

The new collection will go on show on September 8 in Harlem during New York Fashion Week, where designer Tommy Hilfiger will present his latest collections for his eponymous brand at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem.

Zendaya was reportedly influential in choosing the venue, with Hilfiger saying at the time: “Zendaya’s desire to bring TommyNow to Harlem felt like an amazing next step in expressing her vision for the future.”

Zendaya was appointed the role of global ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger’s womenswear division last year. — AFP-Relaxnews