Rihanna’s next Savage X Fenty show will stream worldwide via Amazon

Musician and fashion designer Rihanna poses during a promotional event for her brand Fenty in Paris on May 22, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 27 — Rihanna is bringing her upcoming Savage X Fenty lingerie show to New York Fashion Week this September — as well as to audiences around the world, thanks to Amazon Prime Video.

The singer and designer’s Fall/Winter 2019 catwalk presentation will be streamed exclusively on the media giant’s video service from September 20, reaching viewers in more than 200 countries and territories.

“I couldn’t be more excited that everyone will have full access to The Savage X Fenty Show this year!” Rihanna said in a statement. “We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers.”

“The Savage X Fenty Show promises to be a ground-breaking and truly unique experience and we’re thrilled to give our global customers an exclusive front row seat,” added Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

The Savage X Fenty Show, which will take place in conjunction with NYFW: The Shows, is being touted as “a radical departure from tradition” and “a one-of-a-kind event blending music, fashion and culture.” The Amazon Prime Video special will give viewers worldwide access to the star-studded event, along with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

Rihanna is fast securing herself a reputation as a major fashion designer — the superstar teamed up with the luxury conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton earlier this year to launch a brand new label dubbed “Fenty”. The house showcased its debut ready-to-wear collection in Paris in May. — AFP-Relaxnews