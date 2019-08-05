Melaka hotel offers ‘special accompaniment’ for lonely travellers

Companion for hire. — Image courtesy of Facebook/CHAM AIS

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Travelling alone and worried you may get bored or lonely?

Fret not.

A hotel in Melaka — Moty Hotel — is offering company in the form of two goldfish for company.

While there will be no charges for their company, the owners of the watery companions in Baby and Shark, there is a RM100 penalty if the fish are harmed.

RM100 penalty if you harm Baby and Shark. — Image courtesy of Facebook/CHAM AIS

Its owners have also requested guests not to feed them without prior approval.

Other rules include “Do not fill in water or soft drinks because they have diabetes,” apart from guests warned “not to catch them due to their sharp teeth.”

And most importantly, the hotel has requested quests not to take the fishes out of the hotel premises as they “hate to travel.”

The novel idea has been implemented in Hotel Charleroi Airport in Gosselies, near Brussels South Cherleroi Airport, which has been offering the services for years.