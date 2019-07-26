Touching, flirting: Malaysian expert weighs in on why foreplay is important for sex

Foreplay ensures that both partners are at their peak of arousal at the time of penetration. — Picture courtesy of Unsplash.com

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Foreplay was previously perceived as a warm up or the “appetiser” before sexual intercourse.

These days, its importance has been widely emphasised as an integral part of the whole lovemaking experience, to ensure that both partners are at their peak of arousal.

The question is why does one need to master the foreplay game in order to spice up one's sex life?

According to consultant urologist Prof Dr George Lee Eng Geap, foreplay is important as non-physical activities such as verbal and mental arousal will lead to the physical stimulation of erogenous organs.

Citing a study, Dr Lee pointed out that foreplay is particularly important in women as they typically take longer time to reach the state of arousal.

“But in reality, the pre-coital activity is crucial to build trust and confidence in each other before penetration,” he added.

Besides ramping up arousal, Dr Lee said foreplay comes with many psychological benefits as it builds up the sexual tension between partners.

“The act also lowers inhibitions and enhances emotional confidence,” he added.

“It is also vital to build up the arousal for men to sustain erection and for women to engage in the interest.”

What is foreplay?

Well, if you wonder what constitutes foreplay, Dr Lee said the act can be non-physical and physical.

Simply put, he said non-physical foreplay may include verbal flirtation and erotic communication to simulate the mental fantasy, and prepare the mind and body for sex.

“Physical foreplay, on the other hand, can begin with clothes removal, sensual touching, hugging, cuddling and caressing as well as massaging of nipples and clitoral stimulation” he added.

“This will usually progress to touching and oral contact of genitalia and sensual spots such as the ear lobes or buttocks.

“Other forms of foreplay may involve role-play, sexual bondage and fetish.”

Dr Lee emphasised that these physical encounters are crucial to lower inhibitions and increase emotional intimacy.

Foreplay dos and don’ts:

Dr Lee said foreplay is generally a form of communication between partners prior to sex, and does not come with a set formula.

However, he advised partners to have open and honest indications to each other on what is pleasurable and otherwise.

“It is often fun and playful when couples agree to the added dimension to foreplay such as sex toys and role-play, but bear in mind to stop when activities becomes non-pleasurable or even painful,” he added.

“Although adventurous foreplay may open up boundaries in the bedrooms, forced activities against will such as bondage, can be dangerous and damaging to a loving relationship.”

Dr Lee also pointed out that there’s no exact duration for an ideal foreplay, but some studies suggest a period of between 13 and 18 minutes.

“One study on 152 couples reported both men and women estimated ideal interval of foreplay is 18 minutes, while they reported the real life duration is only 13 minutes,” he added.