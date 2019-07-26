Muji clamps down on waste with new shopping bag policy

Muji USA on Instagram 2019 — Courtesy of Instagram/@mujiusa via AFP

NEW YORK, July 27 — Muji is focusing on reducing waste with a new reusable bag initiative.

The fashion and lifestyle brand is encouraging shoppers in the US to use their own bags by introducing a charge for reusable bags at its stores across the country, as reported by WWD. Any shoppers who bring their own bags will receive a five-cent discount on their purchase.

“In line with MUJI's longstanding philosophy of less excess, we would like to encourage our customers to bring their own reusable bags when shopping at Muji!” the brand announced on Instagram, revealing that from now on, shoppers in New York, New Jersey, Boston, Portland, and Santa Monica stores will be charged five cents per bag. Muji stores in California will charge customers 10 cents per bag.

“I wouldn't say it's our hope that other companies will follow our lead,” Eric Kobuchi, general manager of sales support and store development for Muji USA, told WWD. “But if we do have a positive influence on other companies to help reduce bag use that is always positive.”

Muji isn't the only brand focused on cutting down on waste: Earlier this month, Fast Retailing, the parent company of the fashion brands Uniqlo, Theory and Comptoir des Cotonniers, announced plans to eliminate unnecessary plastic throughout its supply chain, including switching from plastic bags to eco-friendly paper bags made using FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified paper or recycled paper.

The British luxury brand Burberry also recently pledged to "reduce, eliminate and transition away from problematic and unnecessary packaging" across its portfolio by the year 2025. — AFP-Relaxnews