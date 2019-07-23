Malaysia to host the inaugural WOWComm 2019 conference to implement zero-waste (VIDEO)

WOWComm 2019 is all set to implement zero-waste and put sustainability at the forefront of corporations. ― Picture via Pexels.com

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 ― Late last year, Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) reported that Malaysians produced close to three million tonnes of waste in 2018.

But shockingly, out of that whopping amount, only less than one per cent or about 1,800 tonnes were recycled while the rest ended up in the teeming landfills.

Recognising the need to put in place a holistic solution, Malaysia is set to bring together business icons, industry leaders and key government officials to the regions first ever sustainability conference this October.

Aptly dubbed Workshops of the World Communicate 2019 (WOWComm 2019), it aims to transform the communication method among stakeholders and businesses to effectively implement zero-waste.

Attendees will get to master the art of communication with various stakeholders such as the media as well as handling public relations using modern platforms and tools.

With an aim to put sustainability at the forefront of businesses, WOWComm 2019 will also implement guidelines on how to prevent the accumulation of waste through redesigning and upcycling the resources to its optimum capacity.

It is also dedicated to saving the planet with part of its proceeds being contributed to selected green non-governmental organisations to help them continue their missions.

WOWComm 2019 will be launched by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who will also be the event’s guest of honour.

Onboard to awe the participants will be notable speakers from various fields, including wellness mobile app Naluri co-founder and chief executive officer Azran Osman Rani, green lifestyle advocate Matthias Gelber as well as media figures Freda Liu of BFM 89.9 and Astro Awani deputy editor-in-chief Kamarul Bahrin Haron.

The two-day conference will also see Malay Mail editor-in-chief and Ancom Berhad group chief media officer Datuk Wong Sai Wan sharing his insight on how to make the topic of environment “sexy” for the media while Rootwommers founder and chief executive officer Camelia Yaacob will impart essential tips on business networking.

Organised by Anne Edwards & Company Sdn Bhd, WOWComm 2019 will be held at The Saujana Hotel Kuala Lumpur from October 8 to October 9.

The inaugural conference is also co-organised by Fine Concept & Creation, with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority, The Saujana Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Malay Mail and Bernama as partners.

Tickets are priced at RM250 for Day 1, RM150 for Day 2, RM400 for a two-day pass per person, RM350 each for two to five people and RM300 each for more than five pax.

Early birds will get the chance to purchase at five per cent less until August 19.

For more information, registration and sponsorship, surf over here.