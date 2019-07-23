Blonde ambition: Celebrities lightening up this summer

A screenshot of Lily Aldridge’s Instagram page.

NEW YORK, July 23 ― Summer is here, and the stars are lightening up ― at least, if the recent celebrity trend for caramel blonde highlights is anything to go by. We round up the brunettes taking blonde for a test drive this season.

Serena Williams

Tennis champion Serena Williams had fans swooning recently, when she rocked up to the Sports Illustrated Fashionable Fifty party in Los Angeles sporting a head of caramel blonde, waist-length waves. Celebrity hairstylist Vernon François kept the athlete's roots a natural brunette shade, transitioning into the warm blonde a few inches from her part.

Lily Aldridge

Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge stunned her 5.2 million Instagram followers this month when she took to the site to showcase a shaggy platinum bob instead of her usual shiny chestnut brown tresses. "Dream Haircut" she captioned the image, which garnered more than 84,000 likes from people who approved of the new shade. The US model later confessed that the look was down to a clever wig, but we wouldn't be surprised if she returned to the look soon.

Bella Hadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid is known for her raven tresses, but the star has been rocking a lighter shade of late. A flurry of recent Instagram posts published by the fashion star show her appearing to sport caramel highlights, which are allegedly the work of celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin. Could this be a permanent change or is it just a summer fling? ― AFP-Relaxnews