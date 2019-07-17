Luxury accommodation subscription service launches for US$2,500 a month

Inspirato is a subscription for high-end travel accommodations. — Picture courtesy of Inspirato via AFP

DENVER, July 17 — Modelled after the all-you-can-fly pass, a hospitality company has created a luxury travel subscription service that provides access to high-end properties around the world for US$2,500 (RM10,260) a month.

Here's how it works: For US$30,000 a year, or US$2,500 a month, subscribers to the Inspirato Pass can book one of 60,000 luxury vacation homes, hotels, suites and resorts without having to shop around for nightly rates.

Though, to be fair, those with US$30,000 extra dollars kicking around for a luxury travel pass are unlikely to fall into the category of budget-conscious traveller.

Membership also includes access to private Inspirato experiences like European river cruises, African safaris and marquee sporting events.

The subscription is pitched as an all-access pass that gives wealthy members and frequent flyers the freedom to book luxury properties, no taxes, fees, as many times as they want throughout the year.

It's worth noting, however, that rooms and resorts are available as pre-packaged holidays, meaning dates and the room or resort capacity are already set and the US$2,500/month rate allows for one active reservation, meaning the next one an be made after checking out.

A US$5,000/month subscription allows for two simultaneous reservations, and US$7,500/month pass allows for three.

Accommodations are available throughout the US, Mexico, Central and South America, Europe, Asia. — AFP-Relaxnews