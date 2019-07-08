Lightning strikes, instant blackout when Sungai Buloh man starts singing

The hilarious nine-second video provided much comic relief for Twitter users. — Screengrab from Twitter/Fikri Nordin

PETALING JAYA, July 8 — Sometimes, you just need a sign from the universe to pursue your dreams.

Or not.

A young man who broke out in song, got a message loud and clear from Mother Nature when the opening bars of his singing ‘brought on’ two flashes of lightning and a loud crash of thunder.

Ya Allah, ampunkan dosa hambamu ini 😭 pic.twitter.com/uxyPz59ZH2 — fffff (@FikriNordin_) 6 July 2019

Fikri Nordin of Sungai Buloh had only managed to sing what sounded like the first line of Fall for You by US rock band Secondhand Serenade, when the ominous scenario was made more dramatic with a blackout.

Captured in a nine-second video on Twitter that he uploaded under the handle @fffff, he captioned the post as, “Dear God, please forgive the sins of this slave.”

Thanks to the hilarious timing, the comments that ensued provided the perfect comic relief.

“Maybe you’re fated to not sing,” replied @nnrladlaa.

“Thor said ‘I’m already sad, you’re making me sadder’ that’s why he struck that thunder,” wrote @simplyamalin.

“Others when they sing, it just rains but this guy, thunder and a blackout straight away,” @hiyuni said.

The tweet has since garnered more than 36,000 retweets and the clip has been watched more than 610,000 times at the time of writing since it was posted in the wee hours of Saturday morning.