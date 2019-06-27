Elderly Johor man cycles around to mend potholes, celebrated as a local hero on social media

Not all heroes wear capes, indeed. The anonymous uncle failed as a local hero. - Facebook/aduka.pjb

PETALING JAYA, June 27 — A senior citizen in Johor Baru has been hailed as a local hero after a post telling of how he would often mend potholes in the Taman Pelangi area went viral.

The images of an unidentified elderly Chinese man on a bicycle, complete with a bucket of tar and some rags was initially shared by a Facebook user aduka.pbj, along with a post detailing how he saw the man squatting in the middle of the road to patch a hole.

“I was on my motorcycle going through Jalan Kuning, Taman Pelangi JB. I saw someone squatting in the middle of the road.

“When I looked closer, I saw it was elderly Chinese uncle who was squatting, while covering a pothole. I don’t know where he got extra tar he carried in his bucket which he brings everywhere.”

The author praised the uncle and said he prayed the man would be blessed for his deeds.

The comments section was flooded with praise for the senior citizen and many shared prayers for his continued good health, while several had additional remarks for the authorities to learn from the man’s dedication.

David Mahadus who said, “If I was the YB of the area, I’d resign,” while praising the man’s noble and selfless act.

Halmy Makmin shared how the uncle was a regular face in Taman Pelangi, and said many worshippers of the Jamek At Taqwa mosque nearby were aware of the man’s deeds.

Ridzwan MyJihad said the uncle’s selflessness extended beyond repairing potholes, but also serving as a traffic warden when the traffic lights were out during a thunderstorm despite being drenched.