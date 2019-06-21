The North Face and National Geographic turn plastic into clothing

Women’s Find Source Pullover Hoodie. — Picture courtesy of The North Face

NEW YORK, June 21 — The North Face has teamed up with National Geographic in the fight to tackle plastic waste.

The outdoors brand has launched a limited-edition addition to its ‘Bottle Source’ collection with the organisation.

The collection features pieces crafted from 384,000 pounds of plastic bottles that were pulled from waste streams in famous outdoor areas across the US, including Yosemite, the Great Smoky Mountains and Grand Teton National Parks.

It spans a long-sleeved men’s t-shirt, a short-sleeved women’s t-shirt and two hoodies, featuring the slogans ‘Waste is over,’ as well as the logos from both brands.

According to HypeBeast, The North Face has also pledged to donate US$1 (RM4.15) to the National Park Foundation for every piece purchased from the series.

Plastic waste is fast becoming a major area of focus among apparel innovators: in April, sportswear giant Adidas unveiled a beta version of a new, fully-recyclable running shoe designed to be worn, returned to the brand, broken down, and used to create more running shoes.

The move is a continuation of the group’s ongoing collaboration with Parley for the Oceans, which will see it produce 11 million pairs of shoes incorporating plastic recuperated from the oceans in 2019.

The British luxury brand Burberry also pledged to eliminate unnecessary plastic packaging by the year 2025 in March. — AFP-Relaxnews