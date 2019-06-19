Supermarket chain Econsave gets attention for funny ad emphasising need for a graphic designer

The witty ad left many chuckling with its simple humour. — Picture from Facebook/Econsave

PETALING JAYA, June 19 — The vacancy called for a creative and innovative individual, and the wanted ad for it definitely reflected those qualities.

Homegrown supermarket chain Econsave grabbed the attention of many social media users today with their announcement of the vacancy for a graphic designer based in their office in Section 36, Shah Alam via Facebook and Twitter.

The simple text-based graphic ad featured “Jawatan kosong Pereka Grafik” (vacancy - Graphic Designer) scrawled out, amusingly mimicking handwriting using MS Paint.

The position, which stated requirements include at least a diploma, degree or bachelor in related fields or at least two to three years working experience — came with an advisory.

At the footer was the warning stated that applicants with lesser graphic design skills than displayed in the ad need not apply.

The novel advertisement was akin to that of the city of Los Angeles underlining their need for a graphics designer using MS Paint in January last year.