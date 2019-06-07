Supermodel Kate Moss fronts new Giorgio Armani campaign (VIDEO)

Kate Moss channels an elegant, minimalist style ― a Giorgio Armani signature. ― AFP pic

MILAN, June 7 ― Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani has signed up Kate Moss to front its fall/winter 2019-2020 campaign. The 1990s icon appears more elegant and charismatic than ever, sporting a new bob-with-bangs hairstyle.

The supermodel, who has worked with some of the biggest fashion and couture houses in the business ― from Calvin Klein and Versace to Saint Laurent ― has not previously collaborated with Giorgio Armani on an advertising campaign.

The famous photography duo Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott were selected to shoot Kate Moss in a series of pictures showcasing designs from the new collection, titled “Rhapsody in Blue,” while also celebrating its minimalist style. The photos come in black and white, reinforcing the designs' elegant and sophisticated vibe, as well as in color, showing off the collection's different shades of blue.

Echoing the fall/winter 2019 Giorgio Armani runway presentation ― its first coed show ― the campaign also features the Italian fashion house's men's collection. Models Daisuke Ueda and Thijs Stenneberg were again photographed by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott. ― AFP-Relaxnews